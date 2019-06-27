Scent of statue: Venus de Milo
The Louvre in Paris has asked two of France’s top “noses”―otherwise known as perfume creators―to come up with fragrances to go with some of its greatest treasures. Ramdane Touhami and Victoire de Taillac roped in some of the biggest stars of the olfactory universe to help them find the right notes to go with the statues of the goddess of love as well as the “Winged Victory of Samothrace.” The pair, founders of the Officine Universelle Buly perfumerie, were also asked to pair fragrances with Ingres’ two most sensual works, the “Grande Odalisque” and “The Valpincon Bather” as well as Gainsborough’s “Conversation in a Park.” But for now there will be no perfume for “Mona Lisa―the museum’s most famous work―who will guard her fragrance, like so much else, secret. Controversially, among the paintings chosen is Fragonard’s “The Bolt,” the famous seduction scene that some feminists critics now say raises questions of consent. They argue that the woman in the scene appears to be resisting the young man as he bolts shut the bedroom door. Touhami told AFP that he wanted to gather the very best noses for the job.
