Naked riders bare agenda
Many people get around by car in this megalopolis of more than 20 million, when a greener option might be in order amid worries about climate change. Participants in the World Naked Bike Ride turned out with Mexican flair, some in underwear and others just as they came into the world—plus maybe a bike helmet or colorful wrestler’s mask. Biking has gradually become more popular in traffic-choked Mexico City, which has more than four-million cars on its roads daily. Cycling is more common in the city’s central districts, where bike rental services have been popping up.
