Monday April 8, 2019

No independence for Catalonia, says PM

posted April 08, 2019 at 06:30 pm by  AFP
Madrid―There will be no independence for Catalonia, nor a referendum on the question if the socialists are returned to power, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told supporters Sunday.

“No is no,” Sanchez told a Socialist Party meeting at Zaragoza, in the northeast region of Aragon, ahead of the April 28 legislative elections.

“If there is a socialist government, there will be no independence in Catalonia, there will be no referendum for independence and the Spanish constitution in Catalonia will not be violated -- that will not happen,” he added.

Sanchez’s speech came after the socialists’ leader in Catalonia, Miquel Iceta, said in a newspaper interview in late March that if, in a hypothetical referendum, “65 percent of Catalans wanted independence, democracy would have to find a mechanism to enable it”.

Iceta later disavowed his remarks, which have been heavily criticized by the rightwing opposition People’s Party and led to allegations that Sanchez is preparing a deal with Catalonia’s separatists.

Twelve Catalan leaders are on trial in Madrid over an independence referendum that was held on October 1, 2017 despite a court ban, as well as a short-lived declaration of independence that followed.

Many separatists argue that their leaders were jailed for political reasons and will not have a fair trial. 

Pedro Sanchez , People's Party , Socialist Party , Catalonia

