ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday March 27, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Talks held over downed jet

posted March 27, 2019 at 06:35 pm by  AFP
Sydney―Australia and the Netherlands on Wednesday said they were in talks with Russia over the ongoing investigation into the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine.

The Malaysia Airlines jet was hit by a Russian-made BUK missile over war-torn eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers.

Close to two thirds of those killed on the flight between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur were Dutch, while 38 Australians were also lost.

Last year Australia and the Netherlands blamed Russia for the disaster.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and her Dutch counterpart Stef Bok said Wednesday they were making progress on finding those responsible for the disaster after starting trilateral meetings with Russia earlier this month.

“We cannot go into the content of the process because confidentiality is vital here,” Bok told reporters in Sydney.

“But I can say this: we remain committed to achieving truth, justice and accountability.”

International investigators concluded that the BUK came from a Russian military brigade based in southwestern Kursk which had crossed into Ukraine.

Moscow has vehemently denied any responsibility.

Five countries—Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine—continue to investigate the disaster.

“Australia remains a strong supporter of the prosecution of the individuals responsible,” Payne said.

Topics: Australia , Netherlands , Russia , flight MH17 , Ukraine , Malaysia Airlines , BUK missile

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard