ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday March 26, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia slams US Golan move

posted March 26, 2019 at 08:05 pm by  AFP
Riyadh―Saudi Arabia rejected US President Donald Trump’s recognition Monday of Syria’s Golan Heights as Israeli territory, condemning it as a violation of international law.

US President Donald Trump―a key Saudi ally―broke with decades of US policy on Monday, signing a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the strategic territory it seized from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognized by the international community. 

“Saudi Arabia expresses its firm rejection and condemnation of the US administration’s declaration that it recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights,” said a statement carried by the official SPA news agency. 

The Golan remains “occupied Syrian Arab land” and its recognition as Israeli is a “violation of the UN Charter and international resolutions,” the statement said. 

“This will have negative effects on the Middle East peace process and security and stability in the region.”

The UN Security Council and successive US administrations have always regarded the Golan as occupied territory whose return would be negotiated as part of comprehensive peace deal between Israel and Syria.

Trump has failed to carry any of his allies in his policy U-turn, which he signed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side. 

Fellow veto-wielding Security Council permanent members Britain and France have both said they will continue to consider the Golan Heights as Israeli-occupied in line with council resolutions, as have China and Russia.

US relations with Saudi Arabia have improved sharply since the 2017 inauguration of Trump, who has broken with his predecessor Barack Obama’s diplomatic opening to Saudi arch foe Iran.

Trump refused to take a harsh stand against the kingdom for the 2018 murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia , Donald Trump , Syrian Golan Heights , Security Council

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard