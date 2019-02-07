ALL SECTIONS
Thursday February 7, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Canadian diplomats sue Ottawa

posted February 07, 2019 at 06:40 pm by  AFP
Ottawa―Canadian diplomats who suffered from mysterious health complaints while they were posted to Cuba in 2017 are suing Ottawa for taking too long to evacuate them and provide them treatment, reports said Wednesday.

Fourteen people, including current and former diplomats and their families, are seeking Can$28 million ($21 million) in damages from the federal government.

All of them have been back in Canada for a year but still suffer from what has become known as “Havana syndrome,” a mystery illness with symptoms including strong migraines as well as visual and auditory disorders.

According to CBC, which interviewed five of those affected, the first symptoms appeared in the spring of 2017—but they say that Ottawa waited more than a year before helping everyone.

Questioned on the subject on Wednesday while she was in Washington, foreign minister Chrystia Freeland said the safety of diplomats remained a top priority.

“I am not going to comment on the specifics, but I do want to reiterate that I have met with some of these diplomats and, as I said to them, their health and safety needs to be our priority and they have my true sympathy and concern,” she said.

On January 30, Canada announced it had reduced its staffing at the embassy to about half as a result of the unexplained symptoms.

Canadian public broadcaster CBC said just eight officials would be left at the embassy.

Topics: Canadian diplomats , Ottawa , Cuba , Havana syndrome

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard