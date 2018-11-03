Myanmar by-election rare local test for Aung San Suu Kyi
Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy (NLD) swept to power in 2015 in a landslide victory ending decades of military rule. But her tenure has been marred by a failure to speak up for Rohingya Muslims driven out of the country by the army and stumbling peace talks with insurgent groups in lawless border areas. A mere 13 positions are in play in the country’s second by-election since the national poll three years ago, but they are spread out across the country and include parliamentary and regional assembly seats. Some two-dozen parties are in the mix and 69 candidates are taking part. At one polling station in Yangon’s Tamwe township residents showed support for Suu Kyi while acknowledging some of the criticism.