‘Ramon’ still a threat

posted November 19, 2019 at 01:35 am by Rio N. Araja November 19, 2019 at 01:35 am

Tropical Storm “Ramon” intensified into a severe tropical storm yesterday afternoon. The weather bureau said “Ramon” will continue to pose a threat to the northern part of Cagayan. In yesterday’s 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ramon” was estimated at 125 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan. Packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph, it was moving north northwest at 10 kph. “Ramon” is forecast to make landfall in the northern part of Cagayan between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The weather bureau said “Ramon” will continue to pose a threat to the northern part of Cagayan. In yesterday’s 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ramon” was estimated at 125 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan. Packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph, it was moving north northwest at 10 kph. “Ramon” is forecast to make landfall in the northern part of Cagayan between Monday night and Tuesday morning. READ: Storm ‘Ramon’ projected to hit north Luzon tip Tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2 remained in effect in Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands; northern portion of Isabela’s Sta. Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto. Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini and Divilican; Apayao; Kalinga, and Ilocos Norte. Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Batanes; Ilocos Sur; Abra; Mt. Province; Benguet; Ifugao; La Union; Northern Aurora’s Dilasag, Casiguran, and Dinalungan, and the rest of Isabela. Meanwhile, the low-pressure area spotted 1,365 km east of Eastern Visayas is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility today. READ: ‘Ramon’ exits, ‘Sarah’ looms

