Term-sharing deal must hold—Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte has warned House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano there will be a “problem” if he will not honor the term-sharing agreement with Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.
“I was there when we agreed—three of us—and I announced it after. He does not want to honor it? That’s his problem,” President Duterte said in an exclusive interview with GMA News on Monday.
“It is going to be a problem so we will solve the problem when we are there,” the President added.
Under the term-sharing agreement brokered by the President, Cayetano is supposed to step down after 15 months to give way to Velasco, who will hold the Speakership until the end of the Duterte administration.
Cayetano earlier hinted he would like to retain his post until 2022, and that he will consult the President
on whether or not to relinquish the post to Velasco.
He also said it would be in the best interest of Congress to concentrate on making good laws for the benefit of millions of Filipinos, rather than talk about who the next Speaker will be.
Velasco, for his part, expressed confidence that Cayetano would step down after his 15-month tenure expires.
“As far as I know, an agreement is an agreement. And based on the gentleman’s agreement, I will see you next year as the Speaker,” he said.
Velasco is supposed to assume the Speakership in October 2020.
