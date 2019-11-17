GokongweI's widow, scholars' benefactor, dies; 85

Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, widow of billionaire John Gokongwei Jr., died Saturday, a week after the death of her husband
and just one day after his burial, her family confirmed. She was 85.
The couple is survived by their children Robina, Lance, Lisa, Faith, Hope and Marcia.
“Our mother, Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019, one week after the death of our father, John Gokongwei, Jr.
, her husband of 61 years,” the family said in a statement.
The wake will be private, to be shared with friends and family, according to her son Lance in a text message.
Five years ago, in 2014, Mrs. Gokongwei published the coffee table book “My Angkong’s Noodles,” a documentary on the culinary heritage of Chinese Filipinos, which compendium of recipes she dedicated “to our immigrant grandmothers and great-grandmothers who had to work daily at the stove.” Profits from the book’s sale went to Gokongwei Brothers Foundation’s scholarships and educational endowments.
She was a member of the Board of Trustees of the GBE where she focused her efforts on providing educational opportunities to underprivileged youth.