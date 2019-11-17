ALL SECTIONS
Nov 17, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

GokongweI's widow, scholars' benefactor, dies; 85

posted November 17, 2019 at 12:40 am by  Manila Standard
Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, widow of billionaire John Gokongwei Jr., died Saturday, a week after the death of her husband and just one day after his burial, her family confirmed. She was 85.

READ: Gokongwei, 93: Philanthropist with a passion

The couple is survived by their children Robina, Lance, Lisa, Faith, Hope and Marcia.

“Our mother, Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019, one week after the death of our father, John Gokongwei, Jr., her husband of 61 years,” the family said in a statement.

The wake will be private, to be shared with friends and family, according to her son Lance in a text message.

Five years ago, in 2014, Mrs. Gokongwei published the coffee table book “My Angkong’s Noodles,” a documentary on the culinary heritage of Chinese Filipinos, which compendium of recipes she dedicated “to our immigrant grandmothers and great-grandmothers who had to work daily at the stove.” Profits from the book’s sale went to Gokongwei Brothers Foundation’s scholarships and educational endowments.

She was a member of the Board of Trustees of the GBE where she focused her efforts on providing educational opportunities to underprivileged youth.

Topics: Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei , John Gokongwei Jr. , My Angkong’s Noodles , Gokongwei Brothers Foundation

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard