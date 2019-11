Mangudadatu to quit post if main massacre suspects walk

REMEMBERING THE FORGOTTEN. Maguindanao Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu offers a prayer Friday at the Ampatuan Massacre marker in front of the National Press Club in Manila, a few days before the 10th anniversary of the Nov. 23, 2009 massacre. More than 50 people, including 32 journalists, were killed in the massacre. Norman Cruz

