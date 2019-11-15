Class holiday: Two schools make way for Games

posted November 15, 2019 at 01:35 am by Joel E. Zurbano and Maricel V. Cruz November 15, 2019 at 01:35 am

READ: MMDA gears up for 30th Southeast Asian Games READ: NCRPO to deploy 15,000 cops for SEA Games READ: Standard sports ed pens SEA Games anthem Two of the seven schools have agreed with the proposal of the Metro Manila Development Authority to suspend classes in time for the 30th Southeast Asian Games. MMDA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Pircelyn Pialago said the De La Salle University and the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde along Taft Avenue will not be holding classes from Dec. 2 to 7. “We already sent copies of our recommendations for schools for the class holidays,” Pialago said. Other schools included in the class holiday recommendation were College of St. Scholastica, Arellano Law School, Wesleyan College, Saint Paul College, and Saint Pedro Poveda College. Suspension of classes in these schools would ease traffic during the SEA Games to be hosted by the Philippines from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11. De La Salle University officials earlier announced that there would be no classes at its campus on Taft Avenue from Dec. 2 to 7 to give way to the SEA Games. They said they would also limit access to the campus. The MMDA said there would be no road closures and rerouting schemes during the SEA Games but it will enforce a Stop and Go Traffic Scheme to give way for the delegates of the event. The MMDA is one of the 21 government agencies under the Inter-Agency Security Task Force for SEA Games events. On Thursday, the MMDA and other agencies conducted a simulation of the traffic scheme for the games opening ceremony from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. when it enforced the Stop and Go scheme. Pialago said there will be no designated lane or special lane for the SEA Games convoy. However, she said, they will use the yellow lane when they pass through major roads. House officials, meanwhile, Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman Party-list Rep. Michael Romero was injured following a fall during a polo practice in Argentina but said they were optimistic he would be able to compete in the SEA Games.Romero, captain of the Philippine polo team, is also the president of the second-largest political bloc in the House of Representatives with 54 member-congressmen. Romero, now in his 40s, was unable to walk for two days after taking a fall from his horse during practice to prepare the Air Asia team for the La Canada Polo Club final in Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Air Asia team eventually won the high goal competition championship with Philippine team players, Anthony Garcia and Noel Vecinal, joining the group. Romero said he will still represent the national team in the SEA Games polo competition to be held at the Miguel Romero and Inigo Zobel fields in Calatagan, Batangas. He was expected to return home Thursday to prepare for the bid for two gold medals at stake in the polo competition. READ: MMDA to close some roads during SEAG

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.