Tycoon Lucio Tan's son passes away at 53

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my brother, Lucio ‘Bong’ Tan Jr. this morning, Nov. 11, 2019. He was 53,” Tan’s sister, Vivienne K. Tan, said.
“His untimely passing leaves a big void in our hearts and our group’s management team, which would be very hard to fill. Bong was a son, husband, father, friend and, most importantly, our elder brother whom we all relied on for advice, counsel, and leadership,” she said.
Bong Tan is survived by his wife Julie and sons Hun Hun (Lucio Tan III) and Kyle.
“Our sincerest thanks to all who offered prayers and shared words of comfort during this hour of grief. Our family continues to request everyone to respect our wish for privacy as we go through this very difficult time,” Vivienne said.
Malacañang on Monday expressed its condolences to the family and described Tan as “a humble, kind-hearted brother, dutiful son and efficient and competent corporate man.”
President Rodrigo Duterte visited his wake on Monday, the Palace said.
Vice President Leni Robredo also expressed her condolences.
Tan was the namesake son of taipan Lucio Tan, one of the country’s richest individuals with a fortune valued by Forbes Magazine at $3.4 billion.
On Oct. 28, he was named the president and chief operating officer of PAL Holdings, which owns Philippine Airlines.
Tan was also a director of the family’s main holding company, the $2.8-billion LT Group Inc., since 2003.
He held key positions in many of its subsidiaries, which include Philippine National Bank, Tanduay Distillers Inc., Asia Brewery Inc., Fortune Tobacco Corp., and Eton Properties Philippines Inc.
