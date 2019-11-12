Quake-affected people placed at 260,492

The number of families affected by the magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 earthquakes that rattled Tulunan, North Cotabato, on Oct. 29 and 31 has climbed to 53,362 or 260,492 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.
READ: 6 killed in 6.6 quake
Makilala municipal administrator and spokesman Sherry Orbita said Mayor Armando Quibod had ordered the extension of the class suspensions as the town continued to experience aftershocks and many school grounds are still being used as evacuation centers.
The NDRRMC report released by executive director Ricardo Jalad said the families affected by the earthquakes were from 322 villages in Davao and SOCCKSARGEN.
Also, 11,425 families or 54,431 people now being sheltered at 69 evacuation centers, while another 11,042 families equivalent to 56,875 people were being aided outside.
The number of fatalities from the two earthquakes now stands at 24, with 535 others injured and two still missing in Northern Mindanao, Davao, SOCCSKSARGEN and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
The infrastructure damaged by the earthquakes totaled 37,519 in Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Davao, SOCCSKSARGEN, and BARMM.
The total assistance extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health and the Office of Civil Defense to the affected families have reached P61.414 million so far.
READ: Quake-hit town 6-month waterless
COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.