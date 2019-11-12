ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday November 12, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Quake-affected people placed at 260,492

posted November 12, 2019 at 01:35 am by  PNA
The number of families affected by the magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 earthquakes that rattled Tulunan, North Cotabato, on Oct. 29 and 31 has climbed to 53,362 or 260,492 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.

READ: 6 killed in 6.6 quake

Quake-affected people placed at 260,492
CHILDREN ASSISTED. Personnel from the Philippine National Police in Cotabato province assist Monday the children’s stress management activity at the evacuation site in Barangay Magkaalam in Magpet, Cotabato. Cotabato Police Photo
But the Department of Social Welfare and Development said the victims of the series of earthquakes that hit Tulunan and other parts of Mindanao were continuously getting assistance.

READ: Quakes displace 3.2-million kids—group

“As of 6 p.m. on November 10, the agency has given P38.8 million worth of aid to the 260,492 people affected by the disaster from Regions 11 and 12,” department spokesman Irene Dumlao said.

READ: Quake rehab entails P4 billion—study

“The food packs that we give last for two days, so we give another batch each time depending on the assistance needed by the victims,” Dumlao said.

Meanwhile, the classes at all levels in the public and private schools in Makilala will remain suspended this week, an official said Monday.

READ: Quake forces 1.9-million students to skip classes

Makilala municipal administrator and spokesman Sherry Orbita said Mayor Armando Quibod had ordered the extension of the class suspensions as the town continued to experience aftershocks and many school grounds are still being used as evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC report released by executive director Ricardo Jalad said the families affected by the earthquakes were from 322 villages in Davao and SOCCKSARGEN.

Also, 11,425 families or 54,431 people now being sheltered at 69 evacuation centers, while another 11,042 families equivalent to 56,875 people were being aided outside.

The number of fatalities from the two earthquakes now stands at 24, with 535 others injured and two still missing in Northern Mindanao, Davao, SOCCSKSARGEN and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The infrastructure damaged by the earthquakes totaled 37,519 in Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Davao, SOCCSKSARGEN, and BARMM.

The total assistance extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health and the Office of Civil Defense to the affected families have reached P61.414 million so far. 

READ: Quake-hit town 6-month waterless

Topics: National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council , Department of Social Welfare and Development , Irene Dumlao , Armando Quibod

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard