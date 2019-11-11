Gokongwei, 93: Philanthropist with a passion

Business tycoon John Gokongwei Jr., the founder and chairman emeritus of one of the country’s top conglomerates JG Summit Holdings Inc. has passed away. He was 93. He is survived by his wife of 61years Elizabeth, and children Robina, Lance, Lisa, Faith, Hope and Marcia; his in-laws and grandchildren; brothers Eddie and James Go, sister Lily and nieces and nephews. “We, the 75,000 strong employees of JG Summit Holdings and Robinsons Retail Holdings, join in the nation in paying tribute to the founder of the first Philippine multinational conglomerate, a philanthropist, with a passion,” JG Summit in a statement said. “Mr. John, as we fondly called him, was a visionary. He was an inspiration to entrepreneurs and businessmen around the nation, with his pioneering ideas, his strong work ethic, his passion and perseverance,” it added. The wake will be held from Monday Nov. 11 to Thursday Nov. 14 at Heritage Park, Taguig from 7p.m. to 11p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. at Heritage Park. “In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity,” the company said. According to Forbes, Gokongwei was the country’s third richest man with a total net worth of $5.8 billion as of Nov. 10 largely from its diversified businesses that include air travel, real estate, food manufacturing and petrochemicals. Malacañang expressed its condolences to Gokongwei’s family, saying he exemplied traits that should be emulated by Filipinos.“He exemplified the traits that should endow us: industrious, disciplined, indefatigable, creative, generous, always hungry for knowledge, grateful and never forgetting his origins, and most of all, a loving person to his family and his country,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said. Gokongwei founded the Gokongwei Group of Companies covering a wide range of sectors including food manufacturing (Universal Robina Corp.) to real estate (Robinsons Land), air transportation (Cebu Pacific), retail (Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.), banking (Robinsons Bank), and petrochemicals (JG Petrochemicals). The Palace also recognized the tycoon, who together with his siblings, established the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, which donated P20 billion to education programs, describing it as “the biggest philanthropic endowment in Philippine history.” Vice President Leni Robredo also offered condolences to the Gokongwei family as she said “his many contributions not only to the business community, but to helping our fellow Filipinos in need.” Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto described th late John Gokongwei was a “national flag carrier” who planted Filipino greatness in other lands and in the minds of his people that even a poor provincial can make it big. “We can tally the jobs hus business created, the taxes paid, and the earnings they generated, but the inspiration he gave our young was the most important bottom line that was hard to quantify,” Recto said. Senator Francis Pangilinan said Gokongwei’s legendary zest for learning and his boldness in trying out new things and his love of work and creating—regardless of his age or appearance—have been a guidepost for how to live.