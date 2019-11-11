Quake-hit town 6-month waterless

Some 20,000 residents in the city and nearby Makilala town in Cotabato will have no water for the next six months, an official said Saturday.
Sandy Alqueza, assistant general manager of the Metro Kidapawan Water District (MKWD), said a seven-kilometer stretch of their pipelines and other facilities were damaged by a strong quake and its aftershocks on Oct. 31.
Alqueza said three of the MKWD’s five supply lines were severely damaged, including the Lapaan springs in Barangay Perez, Ilian springs and Saguing River in Makilala town.
He said the Lapaan springs alone, at least 263 liters per second of potable water supply was shut and 110 liters per second was cut from the Ilian springs.
The MKWD water system’s total pipe network is about 641,921 linear meters equivalent to 398.89 miles or 627.4 kilometers of transmission and distribution lines.
The damage to the facilities incurred was estimated at P82.7 million, the same amount the MKWD needs to repair and rehabilitate the facilities, including the damaged pipelines and filtration plants.
The most affected were the customers from Makilala after the Ilian spring was damaged.
But Alqueza said they had already applied for an emergency loan with the Local Water Utilities Administration, but the amount was still subject to approval.
