Pampanga lass new Miss Tourism International

posted November 10, 2019 at 01:00 am by Manila Standard November 10, 2019 at 01:00 am

5TH TOURISM INTERNATIONAL TITLE FOR PH.

Tourism management graduate Cyrille Payumo from Pampanga wins the Philippines' fifth Miss Tourism International title in a beauty pageant in Malaysia Friday night. She beat more than 40 other titlists from around the world in glittering ceremonies in Bandar Sunway. She was crowned by outgoing titlist Astari Vernideani of Indonesia. Mutya ng Pilipinas Cyrille Payumo bested more than 40 delegates from around the world and snared the country’s fifth Miss Tourism International title at the finals in Bandar Sunway, Malaysia, Friday night.The 22-year-old Sushmita Sen-look alike, Tourism Management graduate from Pampanga, also won Best in National Costume in a creation by Rich Sabinian. Payumo was crowned by outgoing titlist Astari Vernideani of Indonesia. Named in the Top 5 were Miss Indonesia Gabrielle Patricia Mandalong, Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International 2019; Miss Ukraine Kateryna Kachashvili, Miss Tourism Global 2019; Miss Poland Joanna Babynko, Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan International 2019; and Miss Cambodia Chan Sotima, Dreamgirl of the Year International 2019. Special Awards winners include Miss Thailand Chompoonut Ohungphon Miss Southeast Asia Tourism Ambassadress 2019; Miss Finland, Daniela Kalvilaine, Miss Friendship; Miss Australia Charli Kiarra, Miss Photogenic; Miss Bulgaria Ohanes Koyunian, Miss Talent; Miss India Singh Randhawa, Miss Social Media, and Miss Indonesia, Miss Popularity.Payumo took the challenge to compete at short notice and limited preparation as the original country bet to the pageant, Tyra Goldman, was disqualified due to technicalities on the Filipina’s place of birth. Payumo’s taking over, as the Mutya first runner-up, proved to be a blessing in disguise. Team Philippines, who flew to Malaysia led by Mutya ng Pilipinas President Cory Quirino, was so happy and proud of her.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.