Lucio Tan Jr. collapses, stable in hospital

posted November 10, 2019 at 12:40 am by Peter Atencio and Darwin Amojelar, Joel Zurbano November 10, 2019 at 12:40 am

More than a week after assuming the presidency of Philippine Airlines Holdings, Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr. collapsed during a basketball game in Mandaluyong City and was immediately rushed to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center. READ: Lucio Tan Jr. appointed president of PAL Holdings The 52-year-old son of Lucio Tan, the man behind PAL, was reported to have fainted while his team was playing ball against Exile at Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Saturday. Tan was still unconscious when brought in for emergency treatment, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. In a statement from PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, Tan Jr. is now in stable condition. “He is currently undergoing observation and will undergo a series of diagnostic tests,” added Villaluna in the statement. “During this difficult time, the Tan family is requesting media and the public to respect their privacy,” the company added. Bong Tan is president of PAL Holdings. He is also the coach of the University of the East’s Red Warriors men’s basketball team.The young Tan is also the director/president of Tanduay Distillers, Inc. and Eton Properties Philippines, Inc.; director/executive vice president of Fortune Tobacco Corp.; director of AlliedBankers Insurance Corp., Philippine Airlines, Inc., Philippine National Bank, LT Group, Inc. He is also a director of MacroAsia Corp., Victorias Milling Company Inc., PMFTC Inc., Lucky Travel Corp., Air Philippines Corp., Absolut Distillers, Inc., Asia Brewery, Inc., Foremost Farms, Inc., Himmel Industries, Inc., Progressive Farms, Inc., The Charter House, Inc., Grandspan Development Corp. and Shareholdings, Inc. Reports also showed that PAL was ahead 35-28 with 2:56 left in the second quarter when the game was stopped as Tan collapsed on the bench. Bright Kho, in a Facebook post, said on Saturday, “Praying for Bong Tan. PAL Holdings president. Who collapsed during a basketball game in Xavier this morning. Until now he is unconscious.” Late last month, Tan was appointed as president of PAL Holdings Inc. , the parent firm of the country’s flag carrier, after the resignation of Gilbert Sta. Maria. Sta. Maria, however, will remain as president and chief operating officer of PAL, the operating unit. During the elimination round of the 92nd University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball cagefest, Tan Jr. stood as coach of the University of the East Warriors, with Lawrence Chongson as assistant coach.

