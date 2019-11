‘Yolanda’ victims shun inferior houses

‘YOLANDA’ DAY. Wreaths are displayed at the Yolanda Shipwreck Memorial Park at Barangay Anibong in Tacloban City in memory of those who died during the fury of the super typhoon on Nov. 8. In Manila, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez of Leyte and Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Kittilstvedt Romualdez have appealed to the Senate leadership for the swift passage of a bill declaring Nov. 8 of every year as the ‘Yolanda Commemoration Day’ in Eastern Visayas. Elmer Eclipse

