Duterte rating drops to +67, still ‘very good’ for pollsters

PLEASANT PROFILE. President Rodrigo Duterte, presides over the 43rd Cabinet Meeting at Malacañang Wednesday, the same day the Social Weather Stations survey showed his administration's net satisfaction's rating dropped in the third quarter but remained 'very good.' Malacañang Photo

The net satisfaction rating of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration dropped in the third quarter of 2019 but remained "very good," the latest Social Weather Stations survey showed.

And Malacañang said Thursday it was "apprised" on the results of the poll that showed the Duterte administration scored a net satisfaction of +67, although it was lower from the +73 or excellent rating in June.

The survey results showed that 77 percent of those polled were satisfied with the administration's performance while 10 percent were dissatisfied and 13 percent were undecided.

President Duterte's spokesman Salvador Panelo said the results showed that the public had recognized the President's "genuine empathy, transparency, and decisiveness."

The slight decrease in the overall net satisfaction rating was due to the 10-point decline in Mindanao and Luzon. The ratings also dropped by one point in the Visayas while it increased by 12 points in Metro Manila.

Duterte's net satisfaction rating also fell in both urban and rural areas and those in classes D and E.

The net satisfaction rating of the administration was very good on helping the poor (+62), providing information needed by the citizens to properly examine what the government is doing (+54), and having clear policies (+53).The respondents also gave a "good" rating on the government's performance in fighting terrorism (+49), developing a healthy economy (+48), protecting the freedom of the press (+47), its reconciliation with the Muslim rebels (+40) and its foreign relations (+39).

Also rated good were the reconciliation with the communist rebels (+38), eradicating graft and corruption in the government (+32) and recovering the ill-gotten wealth of President Ferdinand Marcos and his cronies (+30), among others.

The administration posted a "moderate" rating in ensuring that no family would ever be hungry and would have nothing to eat (+28) and "neutral" on fighting inflation (+5).

Panelo said that while the President's ratings were "incomparable to his predecessors," he could not care less about it.

"For him, the true measure of proper governance and public service is accomplishing the job entrusted to him by the electorate without expecting any reward for it," he said.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 27 to 30 using face-to-face interviews with 1,800 adults nationwide, with sampling error margins of ±2.3 percent for the national percentages.

