Quakes shift local units’ focus to disaster response

posted November 07, 2019 at 01:35 am by Joel E. Zurbano November 07, 2019 at 01:35 am

Local government units in earthquake-affected areas in Mindanao are cutting back on their anti-insurgency efforts to focus on disaster response, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Wednesday. In an interview with GMA News, Año said this shift of focus did not include the military or police, which will continue to provide security, 24 hours a day. A spokesman for the Army, meanwhile, said soldiers would give part of their subsistence allowance for November to the quake-affected victims in Mindanao. The initiative is in addition to the Army's ongoing humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations in the province of Cotabato and other affected areas in the region, Col. Patricio Ruben Amata said in a statement. "The donations will be allocated to aid the individuals and families affected by the disaster. This command initiative is just a part of our response to our mandate to serve the Filipino people and we eagerly encourage everyone to volunteer or extend support to help our fellow Filipinos in need," Amata added. Every donation, he said, will be deducted from each Army personnel's daily subsistence allowance of P150, equivalent to three meals a day at P50 each. Under the measure, Army troops will skip two meals worth P100 this month, which will be collected and donated to quake victims. Other contributions will be accepted, either in cash or in kind. After conducting rescue and evacuation operations, Army troopers also worked with government units and other stakeholders to provide the residents with temporary shelters and relief goods. Health officials on Wednesday said a total of 73 health facilities were damaged by the series of earthquakes that hit Mindanao recently. Of these, seven were destroyed. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the affected facilities have resumed operations, setting up temporary spaces for consultation areas, operating rooms, and delivery rooms to accommodate the surge of patients and casualties. The DOH has initially provided P4.4 million worth of commodities including safe drinking water, jerry cans, chlorine tablets, water containers, micronutrient powders, ready-to-use therapeutic food, assorted drugs and medicines, hygiene kits, tents, and cadaver bags to Regions X, XI, and XII. Additional assistance is being provided as DOH continues to monitor the situation in Mindanao. Fifteen teams, including engineers and operations center staff, were also deployed to conduct rapid health assessment, provide medical, mental health and psychosocial support, ensure water sanitation and hygiene, and address nutrition needs. Duque reminded those not in earthquake-affected areas to be prepared as well by familiarizing themselves with hazards in their area, checking the nearest route to evacuation areas, preparing emergency supply kits, learning to use first aid kits, and participating during earthquake drills. Also on Wednesday, the City of Taguig joined other local government units in helping families affected by earthquakes in Mindanao. Members of the city council approved Monday a resolution extending P15-million calamity assistance to the cities and municipalities in Mindanao following the successive earthquakes in the region. Mayor Lino Edgardo Cayetano said the city government came up with assistance in response to President Rodrigo Duterte's call for immediate relief operations to local government units in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato, many of which have already declared a state of calamity.

