Low inflation: Policy working

posted November 06, 2019 at 01:20 am by MJ Blancaflor November 06, 2019 at 01:20 am

READ: Stable rice supply softens inflation rate The slowest inflation rate in over three years is a “testament” to President Rodrigo Duterte’s political will and his administration’s “sound and working” economic policies, Malacañang said Tuesday. The Philippine Statistics Authority had announced that the inflation rate had further eased to 0.8 percent in October this year from 6.7 percent in the same period last year. The latest figure is the lowest inflation rate recorded since May 2016, which was mainly due to the annual drop in the index on the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages and transportation costs, the PSA said. The inflation rate in October was also slower than September’s 0.9 percent, but Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the administration would remain vigilant in managing the growth in consumer prices. “As inflation continues to drop, the current [administration] will continue to not let its guard down in monitoring the prices of basic commodities, especially now that we are in the ber months approaching the Christmas season,” Panelo said in a statement. The PSA said the increase in housing rates, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels also slowed down.But miscellaneous goods and services remained the top contributor to inflation during October. The inflation rate in Metro Manila was higher than the national average at 1.3 percent, while the inflation rate in the areas outside the capital further slowed down to 0.7 percent, the PSA said. READ: DOF expects GDP growth to pick up in 4th quarter

