World Tsunami Day: Moro Gulf remembered

BITTER MEMORIES. The Philippines, an archipelagic nation of 7,100 islands plus, joins the rest of the world in marking today World Tsunami Awareness Day, with that unnerving devastation 43 years ago—still fresh in memory racks—that jabbed 700 kilometers of the Moro Gulf coconut-dotted shoreline in Mindanao, leaving some 8,000 dead or missing. File photo

