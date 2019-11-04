Duterte urges ASEAN leaders: Don’t take sides

posted November 04, 2019 at 01:35 am by MJ Blancaflor November 04, 2019 at 01:35 am

LEADERS’ JERSEYS. President Rodrigo Duterte receives his personalized jersey from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) together with other heads of state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). A video of the ceremony shows a FIFA official skipping the Philippine president after failing to locate his No. 10 jersey. A FIFA personnel eventually located Duterte’s jersey, which was promptly handed over to the Philippine leader. READ: Sea code, free trade top Asean agenda READ: 'Fake news' takes a hit in Bangkok President Rodrigo Duterte called on leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) not to choose between China and the United States, which he called a “strategic mistake” of the previous administrations.During the 35th ASEAN Plenary Saturday, the President discussed the changing regional landscape that recognizes the rise of Beijing as a global power. “He called on ASEAN leaders not to choose—or be forced to choose—sides by pointing out what he calls a ‘strategic mistake’ committed by the past leaderships of the Philippines, which he has now rectifying through his independent foreign policy,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said. The President also vowed to finish the negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea at the soonest time possible. The code is seen as a binding document which that set forth protocols and rules to ensure no violent conflicts will arise between China and Asean-member countries with claims in the resource-rich territories. In 2002, ASEAN member countries and China signed the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties but the claimants of territories in the South China Sea—the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan—have yet to craft a binding code 17 years since the declaration was approved. Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier agreed to speed up the negotiations to finish the COC in the South China Sea. “As ASEAN-China country coordinator, the Philippines will do its utmost part to conclude negotiations on a Code of Conduct as soon as possible,” Duterte said. “Notwithstanding the lack of enthusiasm by some external partners, I believe that we in ASEAN are one in the view that an effective and substantive COC will be good for the region,” he added. Duterte also said the ASEAN should peacefully resolve the territorial dispute in the South China Sea, in accordance with international laws including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He urged other state leaders to exercise “self-restraint” and avoid actions that may “further complicate the situation” amid the continuing territorial dispute.“We must lead the way in building trust and confidence among all stakeholders. And we must use all the influence that we have, individually and collectively, to persuade parties to exercise self-restraint and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation,” Duterte said. Countries must not take sides to avoid being embroiled in a geopolitical game, he added. The Philippines firmly supports an open, inclusive and rules-based regional architecture, Duterte said, stressing that isolating anyone and forcing countries to choose sides is a dangerous game. The ASEAN, he said, must not allow this to happen. “Let us build on the achievements of the past and make ASEAN even stronger to face the challenges of the present,” he said. President Duterte arrived in Thailand Friday to participate in the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from Nov. 2 to 4. The President is expected to participate in ASEAN’s meetings with the United Nations as well as with dialogue partners China, India, United States, South Korea, and Japan. READ: Bangkok next stop for Duterte

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.