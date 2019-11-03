Conan, hero dog, gets invited to White House

posted November 03, 2019 at 12:50 am by AFP November 03, 2019 at 12:50 am

They say every dog has its day—and so it will be for this consummate paw-fessional who has been invited to the White House in recognition of his heroic role in taking out jihadist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Conan, a veteran of numerous combat missions, proved his bark was as frightening as his bite as he took point in the weekend US commando raid that led to the death of the Islamic State group’s leader in Syria. The Belgian Malinois’s identity was a closely-guarded secret until it was declassified by President Donald Trump, who retweeted a picture of the tongue-wagging pooch after the raid at Baghdadi’s lair in northern Syria. The president even confirmed Conan’s name in a tweet in the small hours of Thursday, as he revealed the canine would be leaving the Middle East for Washington, “sometime next week.” READ: Trump seen milking the death of al-Baghdadi Conan, a veteran of numerous combat missions, proved his bark was as frightening as his bite as he took point in the weekend US commando raid that led to the death of the Islamic State group’s leader in Syria. The Belgian Malinois’s identity was a closely-guarded secret until it was declassified by President Donald Trump, who retweeted a picture of the tongue-wagging pooch after the raid at Baghdadi’s lair in northern Syria. The president even confirmed Conan’s name in a tweet in the small hours of Thursday, as he revealed the canine would be leaving the Middle East for Washington, “sometime next week.”Conan chased Baghdadi into a dead-end tunnel in his Syrian hideout, where the cornered IS leader detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and two children, according to the US account. READ: IS names Baghdadi successor in a statement, threatens US

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.