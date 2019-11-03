Conan, hero dog, gets invited to White House
Conan, a veteran of numerous combat missions, proved his bark was as frightening as his bite as he took point in the weekend US commando raid that led to the death of the Islamic State group’s leader in Syria. The Belgian Malinois’s identity was a closely-guarded secret until it was declassified by President Donald Trump, who retweeted a picture of the tongue-wagging pooch after the raid at Baghdadi’s lair in northern Syria. The president even confirmed Conan’s name in a tweet in the small hours of Thursday, as he revealed the canine would be leaving the Middle East for Washington, “sometime next week.”