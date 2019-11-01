Phivolcs warns of 7.2-temblor

posted November 01, 2019

With PNA READ: 3rd quake kills five in Mindanao READ: 6.3-quake jolts North Cotabato READ: Quake forces 1.9-million students to skip classes READ: 5 dead in Mindanao quake The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is monitoring the movement in the Malungon Fault Line, which was responsible for the three quakes that rocked Mindanao since Oct. 16. “One fault may be triggering the other faults that essentially produce this major event,” said PHIVOLCS earthquake monitoring OIC Ismael Narag said in a TV interview Thursday. He said the fault could generate a magnitude 7.2 quake. Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change and Phivolcs Officer-in-Charge Renato Solidum Jr. reminded the public of the do’s and don’ts in times of earthquake. “The public should review their earthquake preparedness response during and after shaking,” he said. A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck at 9:11 a.m. on Thursday, with its epicenter in Tulunan, Cotabato. A magnitude 6.6 tremor hit the same area on Tuesday, leaving several persons dead and hundreds injured. READ: Quake casualties mounting Solidum said the series of earthquakes in Mindanao would not cause a tsunami in the coastal areas since the quake is “far inland.” When indoors and within a structurally sound building, Phivolcs suggests to 1) Duck under a sturdy desk or table, and hold on to it, or protect your head with your arms; 2) Stay away from glass windows, shelves, cabinets, and other heavy objects; 3) Beware of falling objects. Be alert and keep your eyes open; and 4) If possible, quickly open the door for exit. “Houses and buildings, especially those with damage, should be inspected if these are still resistant to a strong shaking. The local government units and engineering organizations should have these inspected,” Solidum said. For those who are outdoors during a quake, the agency suggests to move to an open area and 1) Stay away from trees, power lines, posts, and concrete structures; 2) Move away from steep slopes that may be affected by landslides; 3) If near the shore and feeling an earthquake, especially a strong one, quickly move to higher ground in anticipation of possible tsunamis. Those inside a moving vehicle are advised to stop, get out, and not attempt to cross bridges, overpasses, or flyovers that may have been damaged. Slopes with tension cracks should be avoided or vacated as strong shaking or prolonged rainfall may cause them to slide. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources, meanwhile, urged all local government units to revisit the geological hazard maps distributed by the national government and use them as guide for disaster preparedness and management. Secretary Roy Cimatu made the call amid the successive powerful earthquakes and incessant rains being experienced in Mindanao. He said it is imperative for local governments, especially those in Mindanao, to take a look at the geo-hazard maps prepared by the DENR’s Mines and Geosciences Bureau and take note of areasdeclared as highly susceptible to flooding and landslide. Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III said he wants to institutionalize a Department of Public Safety in every province, city and municipality. Sotto refiled his proposed pet bill, Senate Bill No. 239 or the Public Safety Act. He hopes it would be enacted into law in the current Congress. Since the local government units are at the frontline in providing the needed services of their constituents, he cited the need to ensure public safety at the local level. “The proposed measure will augment law enforcement, oversee the operations of private security agencies and security guards, clear sidewalks and public spaces of obstruction and mitigate the effects of disasters and calamities,” said Sotto. Also on Thursday, a lawmaker urged Congress to exercise its oversight function to ask the National Economic and Development Authority and the Department of Finance to fully account for the $50-million World Bank “Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Loan” to the country that was approved in 2015. Deputy majority leader Bernadette Herrera made the call as she batted for the passage of her House Bill 3214 that calls for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience. “I am aware that our country, through our Finance department, is applying for a new $500-million loan again from the World Bank. The DOF should first report to Congress what they did with the 2015 loan. Policy loans usually run for several years,” Herrera of Bagong Henerasyon Party-list said. “Now that Congress is creating the DDR, it is but necessary for the NEDA and DOF to immediately account for this huge loan and prepare to share or turnover management of it with the DDR, which would be the rightful implementing agency,” she added. Herrera said Congress and the public must know “how much is left of the $500 million, how the loan has been spent and whether that spending has been wise and in the public interest. It cannot be that only the technical staff of these agencies are aware of what has happened to the $500 million.”

