Quake casualties mounting

QUAKE BACKWASH. Evacuation, rescue and relief operations are in high gear in North Cotabato and Maguindanao, after a 6.6 magnitude shock hit Tulunan and Makilala. AFP, Mark Navales

From left: A mosque in Datu Paglas in Maguindanao, an evacuee baby lulled to sleep by the mother at the Matalam municipal gym, while two victims wait for help, unable to stand up on their own. The number of dead is now 9, with injured now at 394. AFP, Mark Navales

