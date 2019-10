Cops on full alert ahead of ‘Undas’

Coast Guard authorities (below) inspect K-9 guards during a send-off ceremony at the PCG headquarters in Manila ahead of the All Saints Day/All Souls Day holiday rush to the provinces. Norman Cruz

WEEKEND FESTIVAL. A participant (above) in costume walks among gravestones in St Mary’s church graveyard beside the Abbey during the biannual ‘Whitby Goth Weekend’ festival in Whitby, northern England, on Sunday. Thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the UK and around the world gather for a weekend of music, dancing and shopping. AFP

A little boy dressed up as the beheaded St. Denis the Martyr during the “Parade of Saints” led by Peter Martyr of Verona Parish in Hermosa, Bataan on Sunday has gone viral. FB Page of St. Peter Martyr of Verona Parish

Public school teachers stage a ‘trick or treat’ protest to denounce the sorry state of the Duterte administration’s planned pay hike for civilian government employees. Lino Santos

Taking advantage of the pick and pay promo of a cut-flower farm in San Mateo, Isabela, young Jussan enjoys picking chrysanthemums as a traditional offer for her deceased friends