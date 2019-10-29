Cayetano open to extend term ‘if Lord says so’

posted October 29, 2019 at 01:35 am by Rio N. Araja October 29, 2019 at 01:35 am

he is “open” to serving until the end of the 18th Congress in 2022” if Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, with whom he has a term-sharing agreement, tells him to do so. WISH FOR TWINS. House Speaker Alan Cayetano blows the light out of his birthday cake after wishing he would have soon a twin offspring with wife Taguig City Rep. Lani Cayetano (to his left). Ver Noveno READ: Solons urge Speaker: Honor term-sharing Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said Mondayin 2022” if Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, with whom he has a term-sharing agreement, tells him to do so.“Am I open to the possibility? What if Congressman Velasco is the one directly telling me that I take charge? I cannot force him to be (the Speaker),” he said. “We are just human. We are also public servants. We believe in our own leadership because how can other people believe in my leadership if I (myself) don’t believe in my leadership?” he added. READ: Speaker’s term extension pushed, sharing deal shaky “Having said that, he (Velasco) also has the leadership (quality). He has his on following. He is also a party mate of the President, (and) I respect that.” President Rodrigo Duterte brokered an agreement under which Cayetano would take the first 15 months as speaker, follows by Velasco, who would sit as Speaker for the remaining 21 months. Cayetano said he intended to honor his agreement with Velasco, though he also said he would see the President after his 15 months were over to find out if he should just stay on the job. READ: Cayetano: Scuttling of speakership deal up to Duterte On Monday, he also said he could not stop lawmakers from suggesting that he stay on as Speaker. Earlier, two members of the Makabayan bloc urged Cayetano to abide by his term-sharing agreement with Velasco. Party-list Reps. Arlene Brosas of Gabriela and France Castro of ACT Teachers said the agreement would be a sham if Cayetano stays on and will not give way to Velasco as part of the agreement that was brokered by President Duterte shortly before the 18th Congress convened. “It’s a gentleman’s agreement, I hope they will abide by it,” Brosas said. Castro said the pronouncement of Cayetano that he will have to consult with the President is an indication that he will not step down after his 15-month term.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.