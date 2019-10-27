PhilHealth, PHAPI settle unpaid claims

posted October 27, 2019 at 12:40 am by Manila Standard October 27, 2019 at 12:40 am

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI) have agreed to work together to settle P2.5 billion in supposedly unpaid claims, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said Saturday. latter threated on Monday to not renew their PhilHealth accreditation next year over the unpaid claims, potentially harming the public. PHAPI president Dr. Rustico Jimenez confirmed Go’s claim, and told radio dzBB their 600-member association will work with PhilHealth to settle the matter. According to Go, PhilHealth will call for quarterly regional forums to talk about the issues and concerns. The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI) have agreed to work together to settle P2.5 billion in supposedly unpaid claims, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said Saturday. READ: Risa hits PHAPI’s bid to leave PhilHealth During a sometimes-heated private meeting on Thursday, PhilHealth and PHAPI officials reached an agreement “to work together to resolve their issues and will work closely to resolve the alleged fraudulent claims,” Go said in a radio interview. PhilHealth officials assured the senator they are ready to listen to the private hospitals’ concerns, after theover the unpaid claims, potentially harming the public. PHAPI president Dr. Rustico Jimenez confirmed Go’s claim, and told radio dzBB their 600-member association will work with PhilHealth to settle the matter. According to Go, PhilHealth will call for quarterly regional forums to talk about the issues and concerns.“It’s not true private hospitals will pull out from PhilHealth. I hope their relationship improves for the sake of the patients,” the senator said. As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go assured that the PhilHealth is committed to paying the claims. “(Hospitals) will be held accountable and will be suspended if they do pull out. They should help out the public,” he said. “We will make sure that no peso will go to waste, as this is taxpayers’ money (that will be paid to the hospitals).” Hospitals found committing violations will have their accreditation revoked, Go warned, but he assured that PHAPI and the PhilHealth will continue to have an “open line.” Jimenez had appealed to PhilHealth to not strip the accreditation of member-private hospitals over the allegations of unpaid claims.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.