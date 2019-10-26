ALL SECTIONS
Saturday October 26, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Town mayor killed in ambush

posted October 26, 2019 at 01:40 am by  Manila Standard
A mayor of a town in Misamis Occidental was gunned down in an ambush in Cebu City on Friday, a day after he was arrested for allegedly mauling a massage therapist who supposedly disrespected him.

David Navarro, mayor of Clarin, a town about 17 kilometers north of Ozamiz City, was killed while he was being transported in a police vehicle to the City Prosecutor’s Office, Police Regional Office 7 spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Aurora Rayos confirmed.

A report on radio dzBB said Navarro was shot several times by at least four suspects armed with high-powered firearms on board a white van while he was still inside the police car.

Navarro was wearing a bulletproof vest and was with two police escorts, and was shot in the head at close range, witnesses said.

Major Eduardo Sanchez, chief of the Abellana Police Station, said they did not notice the white van approaching and were taken by surprise by the ambush.

The ambush happened along M. Velez Street in Barangay Guadalupe at 2:10 p.m., police said. The suspects immediately escaped.

Four civilians and one policeman were also wounded in the ambush, said Police Major Edgar Sanchez, chief of the police station where the mayor was detained.

Navarro was arrested Thursday night for allegedly punching a male massage therapist, after allegedly asking a female therapist at the same spa in Cebu City to perform lewd acts.

Sanchez said they were preparing to file complaints of physical injury, acts of lasciviousness, and usurpation of authority against Navarro. Police investigation was still ongoing as of press time.

Topics: Misamis Occidental , Cebu City , David Navarro , Aurora Rayos , Eduardo Sanchez

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard