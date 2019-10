Peralta 26th Chief Justice

Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta

HOUSE Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez on Wednesday said the appointment of Supreme Court Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta as the new Chief Justice “will highlight the intellectual leadership of the Supreme Court.” “He will champion good governance and serve as a beacon of light in maintaining the pristine supremacy of the Constitution,” said Romualdez, a lawyer and president of the Philippine Constitution Association. “His loyalty to the Constitution will guide the nation’s leaders and the people in their quest for a better justice system,” Romualdez, chairman of the House committee on rules, added.

