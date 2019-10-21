DILG ruling key to Albayalde case

After a joint Senate panel recommended graft charges against resigned Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde
over his alleged “coverup” of the so-called ninja cops
in 2013, Malacañang said Sunday President Rodrigo Duterte will still wait for the recommendation of the Interior department on the issue.
“The President only said that the Senate has a discretion [to investigate the matter] but he will not act on it since he will wait for the investigation of the DILG since the PNP is under that, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a radio interview.
Senator Richard Gordon on Friday released the first part of the panel report on its investigation on the anomalies within the New Bilibid Prison, saying Albayalde was very liable.
“By reasons of seniority, by reason of his moral superiority, his competence, he would not have reached the rank of a general if he does not know anything. I think he is very liable, Gordon told reporters.
According to the report, Albayalde committed malfeasance for interfering in the implementation of the dismissal order against the 13 ninja cops led by Police Major Rodney J. Baloyo IV.
During the Senate hearings, it was revealed that the 13 policemen, subordinates of then Pampanga police chief Albayalde, confiscated 200 kilograms of shabu in a 2013 operation but declared only around 38 kilos.
As of press time, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año have not yet released a recommendation to the President on the matter.
Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the Senate report on the probe on the ninja cops would be helpful in the reinvestigation being conducted by his department.
Panelo, who also serves as President Duterte’s chief legal counsel, said it was up to the prosecutors to assess the evidence to determine the cases to be filed against Albayalde.
“Whatever it is that should be filed, whether guilty or not guilty, depends on the courts, assuming that the case will pass on the prosecutor’s level, Panelo said.
Panelo, however, was mum if the President would still talk to Albayalde amid the allegations hounding him.
Albayalde relinquished his post last Monday to go into non-duty status, which means he will not perform any task as a police official until he officially retires from the police service on Nov. 8.
The next PNP chief will occupy the top post beyond Nov. 8, since only one policeman should have a four-star rank.
Duterte has yet to name his choice for the next PNP chief.
