Cayetano: Scuttling of speakership deal up to Duterte

STARTER PISTOL. Senate committee on sports chairman Senator Christopher Go and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, who is also 2019 Southeast Asian Games committee chairman, lead the inspection of the athletic sports center of the New Clark City Sports Facilities at Tarlac City. The 2019 SEA Games, the 30th edition of the biennial regional multi-sport event, will be hosted by the Philippines from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2019. Ey Acasio

