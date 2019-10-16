3 magistrates shortlisted for Chief Justice

posted October 16, 2019 at 01:40 am by Rey E. Requejo October 16, 2019 at 01:40 am

READ: Chief Justice bows out of office: No regrets Andres Reyes, Estela Bernabe, and Diosdado Peralta The Judicial and Bar Council has submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte a shortlist of three Supreme Court associate justices who are aspiring for the post to be vacated by Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 on Oct. 18. Bersamin, who leads the seven-member JBC, nominated Associate Justices Diosdado Peralta, Estela Perlas-Bernabe and Andres Reyes Jr. Peralta and Bernabe received seven votes and Reyes four votes. The fourth nominee, Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr., failed to get the needed votes to be included in the shortlist. The JBC also submitted to the Office of the President copies of the nominees—curriculum vitae.Peralta is the most senior associate justice of the three aspirants. If appointed, he will serve as Chief Justice until March 27, 2022. He has been associate justice for more than a decade and was appointed by President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to the high court on Jan. 13, 2009. Bernabe will retire on May 14, 2022. She graduated salutatorian from the Ateneo College of Law and passed the Bar in 1976. She served as a judge in the local courts of Makati before she was appointed to the Court of Appeals and later to the Supreme Court.Reyes is due to retire on May 11, 2020. He is considered as a third-generation justice since his father is the late Justice Andres Reyes Sr., a former presiding justice of the Court of Appeals. His grandfather, Alex Reyes Sr., was a justice of the appellate court and later of the Supreme Court. Bersamin aside, the JBC is composed ex-officio members Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Senator Richard Gordon and members Jose Mendoza representing the retired high court justices, Toribio Ilao Jr. representing the private sector, Noel Tijam representing the academe, and Franklin Demonteverde representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines. READ: Bersamin will not endorse successor

