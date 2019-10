Miss Earth 2019 candidates pose before the Gallery of the Sea where artworks showcase global environmental causes at the Premises of the Manila Yacht Club as they are joined by UNESCO Artist for Peace Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, her husband, former senator Heherson Alvarez and His Excellency Jose Miguel Capdevila, Ambassador of Chile to the Philippines.

The ambassador's presence is essential in support of the Paris Accord and the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Chile this December 2019."