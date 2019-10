DOH budget cut to cost 10K jobs—Recto

IMPLEMENTING RULES. On Thursday, at the Prince Hotel in San Marcelino, Manila, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, along with Rep. Angelina Tan, Senator Risa Hontiveros and PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales, sign the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Universal Health Care Law or the Republic Act No. 11223 enacted last Feb. 20 by President Rodrigo Duterte. Norman Cruz

IMPLEMENTING RULES. On Thursday, at the Prince Hotel in San Marcelino, Manila, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, along with Rep. Angelina Tan, Senator Risa Hontiveros and PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales, sign the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Universal Health Care Law or the Republic Act No. 11223 enacted last Feb. 20 by President Rodrigo Duterte. Norman Cruz