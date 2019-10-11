DOH budget cut to cost 10K jobs—Recto

posted October 11, 2019 at 01:25 am by Macon Ramos-Araneta and Vito Barcelo October 11, 2019 at 01:25 am

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Thursday warned that 10,921 personnel of the Department of Health, including 7,107 public health nurses, will be thrown out of work next year if the proposed P9.39 billion cut in the department's budget is not reversed.He likened the budget cut to a plague with a 40-percent casualty rate, noting that the 2020 proposal of P88.26 billion is lower than this year's budget of P97.65 billion. "If not reversed, it will turn us into an archipelago of dismissed nurses. It is a kind of hospital discharge that is the most unkind," Recto said. One of the major programs to be severely affected by the budget cut is the Human Resource for Health Deployment Program or HRHDP. From P12.37 billion this year, its budget will be slashed to only P2.45 billion, which will only cover the continued employment of 3,854 nurses, out of the 17,293 deployed this year. Add the 6,322 nurses to be funded by Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund and the total comes up to 10,186 hired and rehired in 2020. Under this best-case scenario, he said 7,107 nurses will still be given pink slips next year. "Not only nurses. Dentists will also be wiped out, from the current 202 to zero next year. Many rural health units will also be toothless," he said. There will also be no more medical technologists in 2020, from the current 597. To retain 26,389 health workers, there should be a P16-billion increase in the funds of HRHDP for 2020, Recto said.This will require adding P6.55 billion to the program's P9.45-billion indicative budget. "We have to do this because the health professional deployment and dispersal program is one of the lynchpins of the Universal Health Care program," he said. Because of this, he said the UHC should be launched with a great leap forward in the number of doctors, nurses, dentists, midwives, medical technologists, and other health workers to unserved and underserved, poor and far-flung areas. The budget cut, however, points to a great retreat, he said. Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III, meanwhile, hailed the signing of the implementing rules and regulations of the Universal Health Care Law to pave the way for its implementation. Under the UHC law, all Filipino citizens are automatically enrolled into the National Health Insurance Program as direct contributors, for those who have the capacity to pay premiums, and indirect contributors sponsored by the government such as indigents and senior citizens. Duque said the UHC will ensure holistic health care for every Filipino by reorienting health care towards health promotion and preventive care, from a curative care-focused system."The health system must actively improve the health literacy, the built environment, and the social determinants of health of every Filipino," said Duque.

