Panelo accepts dare to ride on PUV, take LRT

posted October 11, 2019 at 01:15 am by MJ Blancaflor October 11, 2019 at 01:15 am

With Macon Ramos-Araneta READ: LRT lacks failsafe system, exec says Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo has accepted the dare to take public transportation on his way to work without bodyguards and media coverage after he had denied the existence of a “mass transportation crisis.” READ: What transport crisis? All I see is traffic—Panelo Panelo told reporters Thursday that he will take the jeep and then the LRT to Malacañang on Friday, Oct. 11, but declined to give further details or to have media coverage. “I don’t like media coverage because it might become a spectacle. I’m sure, someone will recognize me. If they will see me, maybe they will take a photo,” he said in a news conference. Pressed by reporters if he will commute during rush hour, Panelo said: “Secret. You’ll hear about it. And maybe you’ll see something about it.” The Palace official said he is not keen on proving anything by accepting the challenge. “I’m not trying to prove anything. I’m just accepting their challenge. If I did not accept it, they will say so many things,” he said. He will not be accompanied by bodyguards, he added. The challenge was issued by several groups after Panelo said there is no mass transportation crisis in Metro Manila since the public can “still get rides” and arrive at their destinations, despite the loss of service on two major urban train systems. READ: Mass transport crisis? 3 railways reset by woes His remarks drew flak from the Kilusang Mayo Uno and Bayan, both leftist groups. “Let’s make it worthwhile. No hawi boys. No bodyguards. No special treatment. No waiting cars. During rush hour, like the rest of the suffering commuters. This is our response to Sal Panelo, taking on the commute challenge,” said Renato Reyes Jr., secretary-general of Bayan, in a Twitter post. Reyes said the long commute hours can be used to discuss with Panelo the problems of the mass transport system.Youth group Anakbayan echoed Reyes’ call, but said Panelo should ride public transport for a week to make sure that it will not be a “mere performance.” Actress Agot Isidro said Panelo should lessen the fanfare and security as he takes on the challenge since it will only be a “one-time experiment” for him. Senator Leila de Lima also hit Panelo. “Tell me, Mr. Panelo, is there anything humane with leaving the house at 3:00 in the morning just to arrive on time at work? Is there anything dignifying with commuters cramming themselves inside trains with barely enough room to breathe just so they won’t receive salary deductions for tardiness?” she asked. Panelo will not be the first of President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesmen to commute to work. Harry Roque also took the MRT to work in 2017 after a string of glitches hit the major train line along EDSA. Roque then took the LRT to arrive in Malacañang. Also on Thursday, the Toll Regulatory Board said it is studying a proposal to suspend tolls on the South Luzon Expressway, where motorists spend three to five hours a day due to congestion as a result of the Skyway extension project. In an interview on radio dzMM, Laguna Rep. Sol Aragones said a motorist could spend half his life in a day because of the traffic on SLEX. Aragones said she will file a resolution urging lawmakers to compel the TRB to temporarily suspend the collection of SLEX toll. In a separate interview on dzMM, a spokesman for Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, who chairs the TRB, said they are studying the proposals. With Macon Ramos-Araneta Aragones said SLEX is used by about 370,000 motorists daily, 190,000 of whom pass through the Skyway. The Skyway extension is expected to be completed by December 2020, but traffic will ease by December 2019 when the foundation for the Skyway’s extension is completed, the contractor said.

