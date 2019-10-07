551 cops take over Bilibid

BuCor chief acts to end drug deals inside NBP

posted October 07, 2019 at 01:30 am by PNA October 07, 2019 at 01:30 am

READ: BuCor purge gets under way The Philippine National Police (PNP) has temporarily assigned 551 Metro Manila policemen to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) at the request of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag. READ: Narco-cops worse than felons—Duterte In an interview with the ANC news channel, Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar cited the need to stop illegal drug operations that were being run by drug lords from the NBP. “In solving the problem in BuCor, we will solve the problem in illegal drugs not only in Metro Manila but also the entire country,” he added. The PNP is also in an intelligence-sharing arrangement with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on the activities of convicted drug lords. Eleazar commended Bantag for allowing the joint team to put up a liaison office inside the national penitentiary. Eleazar met with Bantag on Friday, Oct. 4 and the two officials agreed to implement drastic reforms inside the NBP. READ: 300 prison guards at NBP relieved He said the liaison office inside the NBP seeks to stop the operations of convicted drug lords and other syndicates inside the detention facility.Eleazar initiated the formation of the group, dubbed the “Quad-Intel Force,” composed of various law enforcement agencies to consolidate intelligence efforts against all remaining illegal drug syndicates, including so-called ninja cops operating in Metro Manila. Aside from NCRPO, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-NCR, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-NCR, and the military’s Joint Task Force-NCR are part of the formal alliance against illegal drugs. Eleazar said it is the first time that intelligence units of various government law enforcement agencies are allowed to set up an office at the NBP for monitoring and intelligence-sharing with the BuCor. He said the liaison office will serve as the eyes and ears of the Quad-Intel Force inside the NBP against drug lords and other convicted felons who head other criminal syndicates. In return, the Quad-Intel Force will provide the BuCor information about the criminal group operations that are possibly connected with convicted felons inside the NBP. READ: ‘Congestion kills 5,200 inmates every year’

