PUVs warned: Comply or lose franchises

posted October 07, 2019 at 01:10 am by Macon Ramos-Araneta October 07, 2019 at 01:10 am

Transport Undersecretary Mark de Leon on Sunday warned jeepney operators refusing to comply with the PUV Modernization Program until the 2020 deadline will face revocation of their franchises by the 2020 deadline. “By 2020 you will be given notice, and if you will still refuse to comply we will give your franchises to other operators,” De Leon told Dobol B sa News TV. “Let’s stick to the deadline, and if you will still refuse to comply, then sorry.” De Leon made his statement even as Senator Win Gatchalian urged his department to go back to the drawing board and revisit its public utility vehicle modernization program or PUVMP amid the lukewarm reception from the majority of transport groups. Gatchalian, chairman of the committee on finance (Subcommittee E), made the call when he presided over the hearing of the department’s ₱147-billion budget for 2020. During the hearing, Gatchalian grilled the department on its goal to modernize and rationalize the country’s public transport system, which the government launched in 2015. The PUV modernization program aims to phase out old jeepneys and replace them with Euro 4-compliant vehicles that can run on renewable energy. Each unit costs from P1 million to P2.2 million. Under the program, P80,000 of the total amount will be subsidized by the government. De Leon says his department is requiring operators the same route of operation to have a consolidated franchise to do away with the culture of competition in the transport service.“Sa pamamagitan nito, magiging swelduhan na ang ating mga driver. Kapag boundary system kasi ang ating mga driver, nagiging kumpetisyon sa kalsada dahil sa pagkuha ng mga pasahero,” he said. With the PUV modernization program, De Leon hopes the transportation system in the country would be a lot easier. Last week, transport groups staged a nationwide strike against the PUV modernization program. Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide president Mody Floranda said drivers and operators would not be able to comply with the department’s directives to handle financial risks and be part of a corporation or cooperative. “Hindi kakayanin ng mga indibidwal na operator ‘yung halaga ng mga nilalako nilang sasakyan,” Floranda said. When asked about the costly PUV unit, De Leon said: “Hindi naman po pwedeng maantala ang ating PUV modernization because of one specific area of concern.” READ: MMDA, LGUs play down impact of transport strike

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.