'Meningo' kills 4 in Batangas

posted October 06, 2019 at 12:40 am by Manila Standard October 06, 2019 at 12:40 am

Meningococcemia has claimed the lives of four persons—three of them children—in Batangas province, the Department of Health Calabarzon regional office said Saturday. READ: Restore cuts in DOH’s budget for health facilities — Recto The four patients were confirmed to have died between Sept. 22 and Oct. 4, DOH records showed. They include a 4-month-old from Lian town who died Friday while under observation at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, and a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old from Nasugbu who died on Sept. 28 and 29, respectively. On Sept. 22, a 53-year-old woman died of the same disease in Tanauan, DOH-Calabarzon added. The regional health office is confirming if a man, 46, from San Jose town has the same disease.Another reported case involving a 16-year-old was earlier ruled negative, it added, as authorities are currently tracking down people who came in contact with the patients. The Batangas Provincial Health Office is asking for medicine to quell the spread of the disease, as Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste urged the public to avoid spreading fake news about the sickness to avoid a scare. Meningococcemia may be transmitted through direct close contact with contaminated individuals or their respiratory discharges. Its contamination is seasonal and occurs mostly during colder months. Endemic to Asia, the illness may lead to organ failure, severe disability or death.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.