LRTA rule out terror in Thursday train fire

posted October 06, 2019 at 12:30 am

Terrorism has been ruled out as having caused the fire Thursday in the LRT line which forced the suspension of its operations for nine months, the Light Rail Transit Authority said Saturday. Neither was there foul play, according to LRTA spokesman Hernando Cabrera, in an interview in Filipino on Dobol B sa News TV aired on GMA News TV beamed nationwide. Operations of LRT 2 were stopped Thursday after the rectifier in the Katipunan area caught fire and cut the power supply for trains, prompting the LRTA to shut down for nine months the operations of three stations of LRT 2: namely Santolan, Katipunan, and Anonas. Cabrera said operations for Recto to Cubao and vice versa would resume tomorrow. Earlier on, Cabrera said the Anonas station could be reopened earlier than the two other stations closed. The cause of the fire has not been identified, but investigations are continuing.

