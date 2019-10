Teachers hailed, promised pay hike amid protest

UNITED WITH TEACHERS. Thousands of teachers in Metro Manila conduct their unity walk from the University of Santo Tomas España campus to Mendiola near San Beda University and Centro Escolar University to celebrate the 53rd World Teachers Day marked worldwide, symbolizing, according to them, the unified struggle of rank and file government employees for decent wages, salaries, humane working conditions and respect for democratic rights. Lino Santos

UNITED WITH TEACHERS. Teachers in Makati City (inset) get free massage and haircut at the Makati gymnasium. Norman Cruz