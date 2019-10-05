3 LRT 2 stations closed for 9 months

READ: Fire hits LRT 2 power transformer

Light Rail Transit Authority spokesperson Atty. Hernando Cabrera said on Friday that three stations of LRT 2 will be shut down for nine months.nine months, definitely, Santolan, Katipunan, at saka Anonas,” Cabrera said in a radio interview. But Cabrera said the Anonas station, one of the three stations to be shut down, may be reopened earlier.damage anddamagepart are really big partsimportedspare pn,” Cabrera said. Cabrera said the LRTA would likely resume partial operations from Recto to Cubao and vice versa by Monday or Tuesday. The three stations of LRT-2 will be closed after“Several technical & safety concerns prevent resumption of operations,” Cabrera said earlier in a Twitter post. These concerns include the signaling and communications systems of the LRT-2 which monitors and controls the trains to maintain a safe operational speed and distance between trains. He added that trains between Recto and Anonas stations were unable to return to their depot which prevented them from undergoing daily preparation and maintenance. Meanwhile, passengers are advised to find alternative modes of transportation, Cabrera said.In a statement on Thursday, LRTA administrator Reynaldo Berroya said the primary concern of the transit company is to determine the extent of the damage “to ascertain the ntegrity, stability, and safety of LRTA structures and facilities.” Berroya apologized to the estimated 200,000 daily passengers of the rail line for the inconvenience the incident caused. The incident, which resulted in the full suspension of the LRT-2 starting at 11:33 a.m. Thursday was reportedly caused byAs this developed, the management of LRT-2 has requested the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) deploy buses that will accommodate the train riders who are affected by the temporary shut down of its operations. “Nakikipag-coordinate po kami ngayong sa MMDA, manghihiram po tayo ng bus para magamit po natin, maipang-serbisyo po sa ating mga pasahero para habang sarado po ‘yung Line 2,” said Cabrera said. Cabrera added that the management hopes this transport assistance for commuters will be implemented starting on Friday or Saturday. He said that the report assessment on the damaged area of the rail line will be presented by the investigators in an scheduled meeting on Friday noon. Aside from deploying buses, Cabrera said that LRT-2 will also coordinate with the inter-agency task force handling traffic in identifying other possible alternative routes for the affected passengers. Cabrera said the LRT-2 has 200,000 average daily passengers from and to Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, San Juan and Manila.