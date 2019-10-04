Third Pinoy body found in Taiwan

posted October 04, 2019 at 01:15 am

Taiwanese rescuers on Thursday retrieved the body of the last missing person killed when a bridge collapsed in Taiwan’s east coast two days ago, smashing onto fishing boats moored underneath. A total of six fishing workers from Indonesia and the Philippines were killed in the incident , which also left 14 people injured according to the National Fire Agency. READ: Six Filipinos, 8 others hurt in Taiwanese bridge mishap The body of the last missing Filipino was recovered from the waters around noon, ending a round-the-clock search operation since the bridge collapsed on Tuesday, the agency said. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse and said the families of the deceased would receive Tw$5 million ($161,000) in compensation. Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment the 140-meter (460-foot) long single-arch bridge came crashing down early on Tuesday morning in Nanfangao, on Taiwan’s east coast. In the video, a vertical cable at the center of the bridge’s steel arch suddenly snaps. The road then collapses into the water, crashing down on three fishing boats as an oil tanker, which nearly made it across, also plunged into the water and burst into flames. Taiwan was skirted by a typhoon on Monday night, which brought heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the east coast.But at the time of the bridge collapse, the weather was fine. The local landmark was completed in 1998 and spanned a small fishing port. Taiwan has a huge fishing industry and many of those who work on its boats are low-paid migrant workers from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The families of the Filipino fatalities, Abregana Serencio, George, Jagmis Impang and Romulo Ilustrisimo Escalicas Jr., will receive close to P1.5 million from various government offices in the Philippines and Taiwan. READ: Taiwan rescuers recover 2 Pinoys Benefits from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration include a P200,000 accidental benefit plus P20,000 burial assistance and $15,000 accidental death benefit or the equivalent to P750,000 from the mandatory insurance paid by the agency or employer. From the Taiwan government side, they will receive 300,000 NT or about P 510,000 as well as group insurance benefits. Four other Filipinos survived in the incident and were identified as Julio S. Gimawa, Jason N. Villaruel, Allan H. Alcansano, John Vicente Royo and June B. Flores.

