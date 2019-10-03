Duterte guns for renewed bilateral ties with Russia

Rodrigo Duterte is aiming for renewed ties with Russia along with key agreements on labor and agriculture, Philippine Ambassador Carlos Sorreta said Wednesday as President Duterte kicked off his six-day official visit to that country. DUTERTE IN MOSCOW. President Rodrigo Duterte arrives in Russia with the capital’s 16 degrees Celsius under a cloudy sky to start his week-long official visit in the country upon the invitation of its leader Vladimir Putin. He was welcomed at the Vnukovo Military Base Airport in Moscow at 8:25 a.m. (Manila time) by Russian officials led by Andrey Igorevich, deputy director of the State Protocol Department. Presidential Photo meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Duterte was also slated to speak before the prestigious Valdai Forum, a first for a Philippine president. Presidentalong with key agreements on labor and agriculture, Philippine Ambassador Carlos Sorreta said Wednesday as President Duterte kicked off his six-day official visit to that country.The President had decided to make up for ‘‘lost time’’ and ‘‘opportunities’’ with the Russian Federation since geopolitics and history had kept Manila and Moscow apart, Sorreta said. READ: Duterte-Putin meeting on agenda “Our President has decided to make up for lost time, for lost opportunities. And we want to strengthen and deepen our ties with them, he said. Duterte arrived at the Vnukovo Military Base Airport in Moscow at 8:25 a.m. Philippine time and was welcomed by Russian officials. In Moscow, the President met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev whom he first met on the sidelines of the 2016 ASEAN Summit in Laos. He also met Igor Sechin, head of the Russian oil giant Rosneft. READ: Duterte slated to visit Russia for bilateral gab Sorreta said the week-long trip was different from the first because, aside fromDuterte was also slated to speak before the prestigious Valdai Forum, a first for a Philippine president.Duterte will be among the five leaders that will talk about world order from the perspective of eastern countries. “The Philippines is in a very, very great position to speak about the eastern perspective in world order because we have very deep ties with the west. Our traditions, our values are heavily dependent on western education, Sorreta said. He expressed optimism that Duterte’s visit would pave the way for the signing of bilateral labor agreements that will ease the restrictions on Filipino workers. “If that will be signed, those who want to work here can possibly acquire a legal status. But legalization and amnesty is another matter and we also push for that, Sorreta said. He said there will be agreements on economics, political cooperation, defense and security, health, culture and education. There will also be agreements that will create demand for the country’s agricultural products. Sorreta cited need to strengthen ties with Russia since it is a ‘‘major player in almost all forms of energy. READ: Duterte, Putin to discuss bilateral relations

