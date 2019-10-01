Duterte all set to go public with list of 'ninja cops'

October 01, 2019

President Rodrigo Duterte will release the names of “ninja cops” or rogue policemen who allegedly resell illegal drugs seized in raids, the Palace said Monday. “He said he will. So he will,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo told Palace reporters without saying when he would do this. President Duterte is scheduled to visit Russia from Oct. 1 to 5, and it was unclear if he would publicize the names upon his return. Earlier, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sent the President the list of ninja cops, which was furnished by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a former policeman who led anti-drug operations at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police. READ: Senate to unmask ‘ninja’ cops Panel chairman Senator Richard Gordon said he had forwarded the list and the transcript of the executive session with Magalong to President Duterte, who had expressed an interest in the matter. Senator Christopher Go, a longtime aide of the President, said Duterte would validate the list with “his own resources.” Duterte has yet to speak on the issue. Last week, he warned “ninja cops” that they will “die first” if they continue their illegal activities. “I’m sorry to tell you, everybody dies in this world but you will go ahead first,” Duterte said in a speech in Parañaque City. At the same time, Panelo said Senator Franklin Drilon’s suggestion to cancel the passport of Guia Gomez Castro, tagged by authorities as a “drug queen” in cahoots with ninja cops , was “a good idea.” READ: Narco-cops’ list to Rody; Sampaloc drug queen named The foreign affairs secretary is authorized to cancel a passport “in the interest of national security” or when the holder of the passport is a fugitive from justice under the Philippine Passport Act, Drilon said. “It appears that Mrs. Castro does not intend to return to the country and face the warrants of arrest issued against her since 2002 for violation of Republic Act 6425 or the Dangerous Drugs Act. Hence, she is a fugitive from justice,” Drilon said in a statement. “The DFA, to avoid miscarriage of justice and by virtue of the Philippine Passport Act, can validly and lawfully cancel her passport so we can restrict Castro’s movement, and summon her back to the country to face charges against her.” READ: Look out order vs. drug queen Panelo said it is up to the DFA to decide on the matter. “I understand she’s facing warrants of arrest. So if she is facing warrants of arrest that would be a good idea,” he said. Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso, meanwhile, urged Interpol and the Thai government to arrest Castro, after the Bureau of Immigration confirmed that she had fled to Bangkok with her family. “If these people are in your country, then you have an obligation to arrest them and bring them back to face the court in the Philippines,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

