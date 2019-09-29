'Onyok' enters PAR, worsens

Tropical Depression “Onyok” strengthened into a tropical storm and accelerated slightly on Saturday, with the state weather bureau said it could grow into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours. In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said “Onyok” (international name Mitag) now has maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. Its center was estimated at 890 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, and moving northwest at 35 kph from the previous 30 km/h, relatively fast for a tropical cyclone. Pagasa maintained that “Onyok” is less likely to make landfall in the country, as there are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. But its trough or extension is expected to trigger scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions until Sunday. Based on Onyok’s latest forecast track, it could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday or Tuesday. It is the Philippines’ 15th tropical cyclone for 2019 and the fifth in September. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms.Winds in Northern Luzon will be moderate to strong and headed northeast, which will bring moderate to rough coastal waters reaching 1.2 meters to 2.8 meters. The Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds going northeast to east and its coastal waters will be slight to moderate at a height of 0.6 meter to 2.5 meters. Moreover, winds in Mindanao will be light to moderate, heading southwest to west with the same coastal water conditions. Temperatures in Metro Manila will be about 25°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 23°C; Lipa City, 25°C to 33°C; Iloilo City, 27°C to 33°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 33°C; and Metro Davao, 26°C to 33°C.