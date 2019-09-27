ALL SECTIONS
Friday September 27, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Tycoons’ scions debut in Forbes PH 50 richest people

posted September 27, 2019 at 01:10 am by  Jenniffer B. Austria
The heirs of the Philippine tycoons who have died since last year debuted in Forbes’ list of the Philippines’ 50 Richest people for 2019.

READ: 3 tycoons topbill richest in Philippines

Tycoons’ scions debut in Forbes PH 50 richest people
(First row; left to right)Teresita Sy Coson, Vivian Que, and Joselito Campos
(Second row; left to right) Isidro Consunji, Dennis Uy, and Arthur Ty
According to Forbes, the Sy siblings, with a combined net worth of $17.2 billion, made the list at No. 1, replacing their father Henry Sy Sr. who held the top spot for 11 consecutive years.

The retail tycoon died in January this year at the age of 94, leaving his fortune to his six children Teresita, Elizabeth, Henry Jr., Hans, Herbert, and Harley.

READ: SM Group founder Henry Sy Sr. has died aged 94

The $17.2 billion net worth is largely from the family’s SM group, the country’s largest conglomerate with interests in banking, real estate, and retail.

The Ty Siblings of GT Capital also made the list at No. 9 with a combined net worth of $2.6 billion, succeeding their father George Ty, who built GT into a major conglomerate with interests in autos, banking, insurance, power generation, and real estate.

The Campos Siblings landed in 23rd place, replacing their late family matriarch Beatrice Campos, with their combined net worth of $650 million stemming from their pharmaceutical business Unilab.

Meanwhile, Manuel B. Villar came in second with an estimated worth of $6.6 billion, primarily from his real estate business.

READ: Villar trebles wealth to become 2nd richest man in PH

The 69-year-old businessman is now listing his retail business All Home Corp. under the Philippine Stock Exchange which will generate as much as P14.8 billion in proceeds.

Business tycoon John Gokongwei came in third with a net worth of $5.3 billion, and largely from his airline, real estate, food manufacturing and petrochemical businesses.

Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. placed fourth with a net worth of $5.1 billion, followed by Jaime Zobel de Ayala with $3.7 billion.

Rounding up the top 10 list were Lucio Tan ($3.6 billion), Tony Tan Caktiong ($3 billion), Ramon Ang ($2.8 billion) and Andrew Tan (2.55 billion).

Among this year’s newcomers were Antonio Tiu at No. 49, and with a net worth of $135 million, Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy who debuted at No. 22 with $660 million, and Delfin Wenceslao at No. 25 with $500 million.

Despite the lackluster performance of local stocks, Forbes said 21 listees added to their fortunes. 

One of the biggest gainers is Mercedes Gotianun whose fortune jumped 91 percent to $2.2 billion, as the shares in her Filinvest Development soared after posting a 31-percent increase in net income for 2018.

On the other hand, Tan Caktiong saw his fortune decline when the shares at his fast-food chain Jollibee dropped after he announced the $350 million acquisition of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

READ: 12 Filipino Tycoons Among Forbes' Richest

Topics: Philippines’ 50 Richest people , Sy siblings , Henry Sy Sr. , Ty Siblings , Manuel B. Villar

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard