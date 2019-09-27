Tycoons’ scions debut in Forbes PH 50 richest people

The 69-year-old businessman is now listing his retail business All Home Corp. under the Philippine Stock Exchange which will generate as much as P14.8 billion in proceeds.
Business tycoon John Gokongwei came in third with a net worth of $5.3 billion, and largely from his airline, real estate, food manufacturing and petrochemical businesses.
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. placed fourth with a net worth of $5.1 billion, followed by Jaime Zobel de Ayala with $3.7 billion.
Rounding up the top 10 list were Lucio Tan ($3.6 billion), Tony Tan Caktiong ($3 billion), Ramon Ang ($2.8 billion) and Andrew Tan (2.55 billion).
Among this year’s newcomers were Antonio Tiu at No. 49, and with a net worth of $135 million, Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy who debuted at No. 22 with $660 million, and Delfin Wenceslao at No. 25 with $500 million.
Despite the lackluster performance of local stocks, Forbes said 21 listees added to their fortunes.
One of the biggest gainers is Mercedes Gotianun whose fortune jumped 91 percent to $2.2 billion, as the shares in her Filinvest Development soared after posting a 31-percent increase in net income for 2018.
On the other hand, Tan Caktiong saw his fortune decline when the shares at his fast-food chain Jollibee dropped after he announced the $350 million acquisition of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.READ: 12 Filipino Tycoons Among Forbes' Richest
