Childhood cancer survival rate seen rising from 35% to 60%

Despite a scarcity of oncologists to attend to some 5,000 cases annually, the survival rate for the childhood cancer will likely improve from the prevailing 35 percent to as high as 60 percent as the Philippines becomes a World Health Organization “focus country” in its global initiative against the disease. The Philippines was identified as the first “focus country” in the Western Pacific because of its strong political commitment and foundation efforts supporting children with cancer, said Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo. In February 2019, the government signed into law two landmark bills— the National Integrated Cancer Control Act to ensure quality health services and financial protection for patients with cancer, and the Universal Health Care program. UHC, the first of its kind in the Western Pacific Region, intends to provide all citizens with national health insurance coverage in the context of coordinated health system reforms. Domingo stressed they are very positive and optimistic that this will be realized due to the new health care system and very good program for our children afflicted with cancer. WHO Collaborating Center for Childhood Cancer co-director Dr. Catherine Lam described as “ambitious but achievable” the goal of a 60-percent survival rate for children. She is currently in the Philippines working with stakeholders to ensure that the program properly takes off. Dr. Patricia Alcasabas, president of the Philippine Society of Pediatric Oncology, admitted that there is much more to be done to achieve the goal. She attributed the low survival rate for childhood cancer to late diagnosis. She also cited the lack of manpower, saying there are only 41 child oncologists to attend to the 5,000 children that have cancer yearly. Dr. Scott Howard of the International Society of Pediatric Oncology said the ideal is to have one oncologist for every 25 children with cancer. In the United States, it is one oncologist for every 15 children with cancer. In the Philippines, it is one to 120.Alcasabas said there are at least 4,788 Filipino children identified with cancer annually. “The country has 130 hospitals treating children with cancer but only three have dedicated pediatric oncology wards, of which two are in Metro Manila and one [is] in Davao,” she said. Through the global initiative, Alcasabas said stakeholders of childhood cancer aim to increase the prioritization of the disease at national and global levels and increase the government’s capabilities o provide quality services for children. While many projects are yet to be done to ensure better outcomes for children with cancer, Philippine Cancer Society representative, Dr. Adriano Laudico, said the government has been consistent in providing help for children with cancer. “For almost 10 years now the government has been giving free chemotherapy agents for acute lymphocytic leukemia, which is the most curable type of childhood cancer,” Laudico said. For his part, Domingo said the government is keen on the effective treatment of childhood cancer. “We have the cheap medicines act which gives access to affordable and quality medicines… PhilHealth has also expanded their benefit packages, and leukemia is one disease to which we give more compared to other packages,” Domingo said. “There will be separate funds for children with cancer through the UHC and NICCA laws. We’re a low-income country but we won’t remain a low-income country for long, and we foresee there will be more funds from alcohol and tobacco…especially for treatable cancer so the children can still be productive members of the society,” he added.